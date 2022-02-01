Don't Miss Cicis' Latest Large Pizza Deal

Forget New York City's $1 pizza, because Cici's has a deal that will steal your stomach and your heart.

For those unfamiliar with the casual pizza chain, Cici's was founded in Plano, Texas, in 1985 and is notorious for its low prices. According to its website, it now has over 300 locations across the United States. It recently sought out a rebranding and though it emerged from the change with a more cohesive color palette and brand identity, the restaurant still remained highly regarded for its low-priced slices of pizza.

Although some people may question the quality of Cici's pizza, you can't deny that you get a good bang for your buck. According to TheFoodXP, you can get a pie of medium Hawaiian pizza for as low as $6.99 and a 10-pack of wings for $8.99. And if you think those are good prices, wait until you hear about their latest deal.