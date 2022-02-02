Investment Followers Are Loving This Starbucks News

Despite a rather slow start to 2021 in terms of foot traffic, by the end of November, Starbucks was seeing 13.2% more foot traffic at its stores compared with 2019, which, as you will recall, was pre-pandemic (via Placer). That foot traffic is up overall is, of course, encouraging news for Starbucks as a company. One thing that remains to be seen, however, is whether the "general upward trend" will continue, per The Street, which notes that foot traffic can fluctuate significantly from month to month. In fact, despite that it was up by 14.7% for November alone, it was down 2.6% for December.

"As more people return to the office, the drop-in numbers at Starbucks should increase," Placer predicts, although it's important to note that Placer is not affiliated with Starbucks and is not in a position to make official predictions or promises on Starbucks' behalf.

It's also unclear whether and to what extent the general uptick in foot traffic will impact the coffee chain's earnings per share for Q1 2022, as well as how that new information will impact the value of Starbucks common stock. Per The Street, Starbucks share prices have fallen 18.32% over the last six months. Of course, as with all stock market prices, Starbucks' price per share reflects not just individual data points but the sum total of how investors perceive the company and its prospects going forward. Stay tuned.