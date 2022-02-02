This Is Valerie Bertinelli's Go-To Fast Food Order - Exclusive

It's no secret that almost everybody loves fast food every now and again. Whether you need some quick comfort tacos or just don't have time to cook, there's lots to love at restaurants like Burger King, KFC, and Taco Bell. Even celebrities find something they love on the menu at these restaurants. Insider reports that Kim Kardashian has a soft spot for KFC's extra crispy chicken wings with a biscuit and some honey, while Beyoncé loves eating at In-N-Out, and Anna Kendrick can't get enough of Taco Bell's Doritos Locos Tacos.

Even top chefs and cooking personalities have their favorites at these dining spots, including Valerie Bertinelli. The actress and TV host has conquered the culinary world and proved she has what it takes to teach America how to cook on programs like "Valerie's Home Cooking," per her official website. Yet, while she has mastered a slew of cooking techniques and developed a palette like no other, sometimes a craving strikes, and Bertinelli's go-to drive-thru order is one particular McDonald's item that has graced the Golden Arches menu for years.