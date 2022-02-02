This Is Valerie Bertinelli's Go-To Fast Food Order - Exclusive
It's no secret that almost everybody loves fast food every now and again. Whether you need some quick comfort tacos or just don't have time to cook, there's lots to love at restaurants like Burger King, KFC, and Taco Bell. Even celebrities find something they love on the menu at these restaurants. Insider reports that Kim Kardashian has a soft spot for KFC's extra crispy chicken wings with a biscuit and some honey, while Beyoncé loves eating at In-N-Out, and Anna Kendrick can't get enough of Taco Bell's Doritos Locos Tacos.
Even top chefs and cooking personalities have their favorites at these dining spots, including Valerie Bertinelli. The actress and TV host has conquered the culinary world and proved she has what it takes to teach America how to cook on programs like "Valerie's Home Cooking," per her official website. Yet, while she has mastered a slew of cooking techniques and developed a palette like no other, sometimes a craving strikes, and Bertinelli's go-to drive-thru order is one particular McDonald's item that has graced the Golden Arches menu for years.
Bertinelli's top fast food pick is a Filet-O-Fish
"I love a Filet-O-Fish from McDonald's," Valerie Bertinelli told Mashed in an exclusive interview. "I've always loved the Filet-O-Fish. Ed loved them too," she added of her ex-husband, the late Eddie Van Halen. She also noted she tried Popeyes' version in Louisiana, and said it was "really nice and spicy ... that's good too." But, she confessed, "I got to come back to a Filet-O-Fish. It's so good."
Bertinelli isn't the only celebrity that loves this iconic fried fish sandwich. Fans have spotted Kylie Jenner enjoying a Filet-O-Fish before, and the reality star even went on to rate the meal a nine out of ten, per Us Weekly. Mindy Kaling also claims to love this particular sandwich, having once jokingly tweeted, "My kingdom for the Filet-O-Fish extra value meal and a sundae" (via Insider Australia).
If you want to catch Valerie Bertinelli in her culinary zone, make sure to catch reruns of "Valerie's Home Cooking" on Food Network, and keep an eye out for her next show on Discovery+ that tracks her family's lineage and cooking traditions through their origins in Italy.