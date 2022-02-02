Why Aldi UK Is Expecting Major Shipping Delays

If you've been to the grocery store lately, you've probably noticed some of your favorite foods missing from the shelves. Per USA Today, the United States is still in the midst of pandemic- and weather-related supply chain disruptions, with stores running low on many of the produce, meat, and packaged items on your grocery list. And then there's the additional element of skyrocketing prices due to inflation, which explains why your groceries may be getting more expensive. Product shortages and high prices aren't only happening in the U.S., however. They're going on pretty much everywhere, including across the pond.

The United Kingdom is also experiencing its fair share of supply chain woes. The Independent reported on another recent round of shortages of grocery store items throughout the area. Discount grocery chain Aldi is one of the affected retailers, which likely has Brits unhappy that they haven't been able to stock up on as many Special Buys, Aldi Finds, and other goods as of late.