50% Think These Are The Best Pancakes At IHOP

A recent Mashed survey regarding the "best" pancakes at IHOP revealed that one IHOP pancake stands above all others in the hearts, minds, and mouths of IHOP customers — and by a considerable margin. The choices given to respondents were, in alphabetical order, the Cupcake Pancakes, the Double Blueberry pancakes, the Harvest 'N Grain Nut Pancakes, the New York Cheesecake Pancakes, and the Original Buttermilk Pancakes. And while Cupcake Pancakes and New York Cheesecake Pancakes are like a pancake fantasy come true, the fact is that of the 609 people who responded to the survey, more than half (50.41%) selected the classic Original Buttermilk Pancakes as "best."

According to respondents, the next "best" is the Double Blueberry Pancakes, which is also something of a classic. However, the margin between Original Buttermilk and Double Blueberry was enormous, with Double Blueberry taking only 15.11% of the votes. Next came Strawberry Banana (with 12.81%), followed by New York Cheesecake (with 9.52%) and then Harvest Grain 'N Nut Pancakes (with 6.40%). Bringing up the rear with a mere 5.75% of the votes? Cupcake Pancakes.

Is it a sad, sad day for cupcakes? Perhaps, but let's try to see it as a banner day for the good ole basic buttermilk stack.