Take Out's Lisa Ling And Helen Cho Share Their Must-Have Kitchen Ingredients - Exclusive

"Take Out With Lisa Ling" — a new show from the veteran journalist and show-runner producer/director Helen Cho — debuted on HBO Max on January 27 and has been intriguing audiences ever since. The inspiration behind the series is to capture and highlight the important impact and contributions of Asian-Americans in the United States, all seen through the lens of food.

Ling, of course, has years of television experience, including hosting "This is Life with Lisa Ling" on CNN along with sitting at the table on ABC's "The View." Cho has also worked on shows such as "Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown" and "United Shades of America." And now, the two have brought together their years of experience in the business to share the important stories on "Take Out."

But, with two people this obsessed with food, it was only natural to wonder what might be their favorite ingredients to cook with — and we certainly sought to find out. In an exclusive interview with Mashed, Ling and Cho dished on the must-have ingredients they can't live without when preparing a meal.