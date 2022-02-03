The Sweet Reason David Beckham Took An Italian Culinary Course

Besides being a legendary soccer player (or footballer, as the Brits say), David Beckham is also an enthusiastic home cook. Though the star is best known for being a former midfielder for Manchester United, he did once leave his home field to learn how to cook in Italy for 11 months. In a recent interview with Ruthie Rogers on the "River Cafe Table 4" podcast, Beckham spoke about immersing himself in Italian culture and trying to perfect his ragù.

How did he land that gig? Beckham was on loan to play for A.C. Milan — so while he was technically in Italy to work, one of the things he most enjoyed about living abroad was the food. "Whether you go into a small cafe on the side of the street or you're in the middle of Tuscany with an old Italian mamma making the most amazing pasta," he told Rogers, everything you eat in Italy is "astonishing." But Beckham didn't only eat his way through Italy — he also did quite a bit of cooking himself.