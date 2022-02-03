Bud Light Just Jumped On The NFT Bandwagon For The Super Bowl

If it's the Super Bowl, you can count on Bud Light being up to something attention-getting. Apparently, it's just how the company rolls, per CNBC, which identifies Bud Light as the number one most frequent Super Bowl advertiser between 2010 and 2020, having aired a total of 26 in-game commercials. Even last year, when sister brand, Budweiser, sat out the big game along with several other major brands due to COVID-related financial concerns (via USA Today), Bud Light delighted Super Bowl LV at-home viewers with ads for both its beer and its spiked lemonade seltzers.

From what we're hearing, viewers should expect nothing less from Bud Light during Super Bowl LVI, for which parent company Anheuser-Busch purchased four minutes of ad time to advertise several of its brands during the national broadcast. Further, it looks like the company's marketing powers-that-be have been busily formulating a particularly ingenious plan to launch a new zero-carb beer, Bud Light NEXT, on the Monday before Super Bowl Sunday, which also happens to be one day AFTER the release of Bud Light's first NFT project, dubbed the "Bud Light N3XT Collection." And, of course, there will be an in-game Super Bowl ad that stands poised to tie it all together (via Marketing Dive).

All of which is to say, yes, Bud Light has, indeed, jumped on the NFT bandwagon — and just in time for the Super Bowl. Here's what all that could mean for you.