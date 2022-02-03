How Popeyes Really Feels About Restaurant NFTs

It sure seems like everyone is jumping on the NFT (or non-fungible token) bandwagon these days. You've probably heard of NFTs by now, but may not know exactly what they are. As the BBC explains, an NFT is a unique digital asset with no tangible form that conveys "ownership for virtual or physical assets." Initially within the realm of memes and digital art, NFT's popularity has since spread to the culinary world. Chefs like Martha Stewart, Tom Colicchio, and Marcus Samuelsson have all issued their own NFTs or announced plans to, ranging from images of themselves to recipes. There are also plans for an NFT marketplace for celebrity chefs (via The Standard).

Fast food restaurants have also started getting in the game. Taco Bell and Pizza Hut were early adopters in March 2021, with Taco Bell releasing its "Taco art" NFTs while Pizza Hut Canada released digital images of their pizzas as NFTs, according to the EconoTimes. Since then, White Castle, McDonald's, and Burger King have all announced that they too are issuing their own version of NFTs. However, it seems that not everyone in the restaurant industry is on-board with NFTs as the next must-do trend.