Wendy's New Chicken Sandwiches Are Spicy And Sweet

Among the legions of burger chains that scatter the nation, Wendy's ranks third in sales after competitors McDonald's and Burger King, reports Restaurant Business about the most recent data. While Wendy's may not be the country's biggest fast food chain, it has certainly garnered a cult following for its fan-favorite Baconator and signature Frostys. Plus, the Wendy's Twitter account keeps the chain on customers' minds even when they're not at the drive-thru.

Known for its red-pigtailed mascot and square hamburger patties, this Columbus, Ohio-born chain has been in business since 1969, per the website. For the last five decades, the fast food giant has struck a balance between longstanding menu items, like chili and chicken nuggets, and new arrivals to its breakfast, lunch, and dinner fare. If you've been in the mood to try something different at Wendy's, you can do so now: The chain is refreshing its menu with two new chicken sandwiches, per a Wendy's press announcement.