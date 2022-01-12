This TikToker May Have Just Revealed 2 New Wendy's Sandwiches

Just like in any other year, 2022 will see an emergence of several new trends, particularly in the realm of food. According to Delish, mushrooms, potato milk, and non-alcoholic beverages are just a few of the things you can expect to see skyrocket in popularity over the course of the next 12 months — though that's not to say that a few dishes from the past won't continue to be major contenders in the culinary world as well. The chicken sandwich, for example, doesn't look like it will be loosening its grip on the fast food industry anytime soon. In fact, one TikTok user claims that Wendy's will be releasing two new chicken sandos in the near future that will feature a delicious, sweet-and-spicy twist.

The alleged upcoming menu drop was revealed by @mr.mawby in a video posted earlier this week that was captioned, "Early access information." In the nine-second clip, the camera pans to a computer screen that appears to have an instructional video pulled up showing two upcoming Wendy's menu items: a Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich and a Hot Honey Chicken Biscuit, both of which will feature a new hot honey sauce that Eat This, Not That! says will likely be curated by the chain itself rather than relying on a third party supplier. "New samwich [sic] dropping at Wendy's," reads the text overlay on the TikTok video that has been viewed more than 485,000 times as of publishing, piquing the interest of thousands of Wendy's fans on TikTok and beyond.