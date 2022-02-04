Here's How McDonald's Is Celebrating Lunar New Year 2022

While the first day of January is a time to toss out the old and bring in the new, the Lunar New Year's is seen by many cultures as another opportunity to reset the fortune clock and wish for good luck and prosperity for the coming year. Many restaurants mark the holiday by dressing up in the lucky colors of red and gold, but McDonald's is taking an extra initiative this Lunar New Year. Per PRNewswire, the chain is collaborating with Chinese-American Peruvian designer Humberto Leon for the immersive experience, "McDonald's Hall of Zodiacs: 2022 Lunar New Year with Humberto Leon."

Visitors to this one-of-a-kind exhibition get the chance to track down their birth animals to discover what their fortunes might be for the upcoming year. The space features the 12 animals of the Chinese zodiac executed in a style reminiscent of cork carvings and 3D wooden puzzles. But unlike many restaurant concepts that we can only admire from afar if they're not within driving distance, Mickey D's collaboration sits in the metaverse, which is accessible from anywhere around the world through one of two virtual reality social platforms.

McDonald's Hall of the Zodiac will be accessible from your desktop, mobile, or your VR headset through February 15.