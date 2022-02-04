Here's How McDonald's Is Celebrating Lunar New Year 2022
While the first day of January is a time to toss out the old and bring in the new, the Lunar New Year's is seen by many cultures as another opportunity to reset the fortune clock and wish for good luck and prosperity for the coming year. Many restaurants mark the holiday by dressing up in the lucky colors of red and gold, but McDonald's is taking an extra initiative this Lunar New Year. Per PRNewswire, the chain is collaborating with Chinese-American Peruvian designer Humberto Leon for the immersive experience, "McDonald's Hall of Zodiacs: 2022 Lunar New Year with Humberto Leon."
Visitors to this one-of-a-kind exhibition get the chance to track down their birth animals to discover what their fortunes might be for the upcoming year. The space features the 12 animals of the Chinese zodiac executed in a style reminiscent of cork carvings and 3D wooden puzzles. But unlike many restaurant concepts that we can only admire from afar if they're not within driving distance, Mickey D's collaboration sits in the metaverse, which is accessible from anywhere around the world through one of two virtual reality social platforms.
McDonald's Hall of the Zodiac will be accessible from your desktop, mobile, or your VR headset through February 15.
McDonald's Lunar New Year offers more than an alternative reality experience
Traipsing through a virtual hall is not the only activity McDonald's has lined up for the Lunar New Year. The popular chain also has a series of events planned that will be executed at different times and across different online platforms (via Nation's Restaurant News). McDonald's and Korean American hip-hop entertainer Dumfoundead will team up beginning February 8 on Instagram for an IGTV miniseries. Dumbfoundead will discuss holiday traditions, including games, clothing, and the house cleaning process.
If you're a fan of the Asian American music label 88rising, its Night Market online store will be offering up limited-edition red envelopes, but only 888 of them. The envelopes are a customary Lunar New Year practice, symbolizing prosperity and happiness (per China Highlights). To further show respect to the lucky number, and to keep with the tradition of sharing good fortune, the envelopes will include two $8 McDonald's gift cards.
Fast forward to February 12, and a virtual concert by Chinese hip-hop artist Masiwei is scheduled for broadcast over the McDonald's App. The fast food giant's multi-channel marketing effort is being undertaken as part of its "Golden Start" initiative which seeks to make an impact in the communities that it serves.