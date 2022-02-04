This Planters Quiz Will Tell You Your 'PersoNUTality'

If you're interested in taking the quiz, we've got some good news — you can do so without having to sign up for anything, download an app, or disclose any information whatsoever to Planters' marketing team. Instead, you simply visit the PersoNUTality website and answer two easy questions. The first question asks whether you eat your mixed nuts all together or one by one. Once you answer, you'll then be asked whether you eat them quickly or play around with them first. Based on your answers, you'll be sorted into one of 4 different nut types.

If you eat your mixed nuts all together, and quickly, then you're a decisive Powerful Pecan. If you instead shake, toss, flip, or pelt the cat with your nuts, you're a fun-loving, spontaneous Playful Pistachio. If you eat your nuts one at a time without messing around, you're a thoughtful, methodical Clever Cashew. If you pick out a nut at a time and then play around with them, though, you're an easy-going, friendly Amicable Almond. So did Planters get it right; is that you in a nutshell? Or would you see yourself as more of a Puzzled Peanut, Muddled Macadamia, or WTF Walnut? The whole thing may sound funny, but at least no mascots were harmed in the making of this ad campaign.