Fans Are Raining Hearts On Martha Stewart's Snowplow Skills

Over the years, Martha Stewart has developed her reputation as somewhat of a guru in terms of cooking, entertaining, and simply keeping your house looking guest-ready at all times. After all, she's launched countless magazines, television shows, and much more, all in the lifestyle sphere. However, Stewart recently debuted another skill on her Instagram page, and fans are going nuts — it seems that she's quite handy with a snowplow.

The social media savvy entrepreneur shared a clip that was originally posted on her TikTok account, in which she was driving around her Bedford, New York farm in a blue-and-black snowplow. At one point in the short clip, some text flashed on the screen, asking, "Who did you think plows my 152-acre farm?"

The clip was just a few seconds long but showed Stewart riding in the snowplow going down various lanes and paths on her farm while checking in on her animals (some turkeys, perhaps). And at the very end, she even took things to a whole new level by plowing a heart shape in her field.

In the caption of her post, she tagged Polaris Off-Road, showing some love to the company that manufactured her snowplow, and she set the entire clip to the George Thorogood & The Destroyers song "Bad to the Bone." It seems that when it comes to tasks around the house, there's absolutely nothing Stewart can't do.