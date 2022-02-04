The Budweiser Clydesdale Makes An Emotional Comeback In This Super Bowl Commercial

Budweiser has tried a lot of different approaches in its Super Bowl commercials over the years, some more successful than others. While we can safely say that a little goes a long way when it comes to talking frogs, guys saying "Wassssssup," and crustaceans acting oddly, the one thing we can never get enough of is those gorgeous Clydesdales. (A cute dog or two never hurts, either.) The Clydesdales have been a central part of Budweiser's brand image for the past 70 years or so, People reports, and this year will mark the 47th anniversary of their first Super Bowl appearance.

This year, after sitting out the last Super Bowl with no ads whatsoever, Budweiser isn't going so much for the "awww" factor, but rather for drama. To this end, they've even enlisted the aid of an Oscar-winning director to help create their latest Super Bowl spot. According to People, "A Clydesdale's Journey" was brought to life by "Nomadland" director Chloé Zhao, the first non-Caucasian woman to bring home an Academy Award. So what is an Oscar winner doing directing commercials? Making one chock-full of all the pathos and symbolism you probably weren't expecting from a beer manufacturer, that's what.