How Michael Symon Helped Revive The Cleveland Food Scene

Symon, a Cleveland native, saw opportunity in a city at rock bottom. He opened his first restaurant, Lola, in Tremont in 1997, and it became a fixture of the community. In 2006, Symon moved his flagship restaurant downtown to East 4th St. and became a driving force in the revitalization of that area as well, according to Cleveland Scene.

Symon's career flourished simultaneously with the burgeoning food scene in Cleveland. He became known as "Cleveland's celebrity chef," and Cleveland became known as the city with Symon's secret sauce. Symon, who began his career at 13 years old smoking ribs at a local restaurant, went on to open more culinary hubs in the area and across the United States. As a testament to his hometown pride, Symon popularized the phrase "This is Cleveland" (via Cleveland.com), which went on to operate as a slogan for the 21st-century revival of downtown. But opening restaurants and putting words to the mission wasn't all Symon did to help the campaign: He also appeared in numerous ads highlighting the city's renaissance.

Sadly, the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and Symon's desire to spend more time with family led to the shuttering of several establishments credited with Cleveland's revitalization and associated with Symon's reputation. But the city will always have Symon to thank for breathing new life into its culinary scene.