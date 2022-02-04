RHONY's Teresa Giudice Celebrated Her Daughter's Sweet 16 With An Adorable Cake

Real housewife or not, real moms everywhere love sharing their wonderful children with the world, and RHONY's Teresa Giudice is no different, as seen in her recent "Sweet Sixteen" birthday post honoring her daughter, Milania. Posted on Instagram on February 3, and accompanied by a video of past and present images, Giudice said in the caption, "From the very first photo to every photo now, you absolutely steal the show, you keep everyone laughing, and have such a sweet gentle soul. You are the best big and little sister, and I thank my lucky stars every day that I get to call you my baby girl!"

The proud mom continued, "You are the brightest light, and I can't believe it's your Sweet 16! Love you today and all of my tomorrows!! Happy birthday beautiful girl!" Proud dad Joe Guidice also chimed in with the comment, "Love her so much." The post features a video slideshow with a number of images of the ever-gorgeous young Milania, from infancy to current times, and fans can't get enough. As one shared, "Literally watching her grow up on TV! She has been a firecracker from day one and I love it!! Happy birthday."

But of course, what's a birthday without cake? The reality star mom did not disappoint with that, either.