Instagram Is Loving Michael Symon's Daily Recipe Demos

Celebrity chef Michael Symon became a bright spot for fans during the pandemic by sharing easy homemade recipes regularly on Instagram. They came in the form of a video series titled "Symon Dinners." Per Shondaland, he often used "pantry staples" to create his dishes. All the excitement over his posts even inspired him to write a cookbook. There's a twist to this story, though — Symon was crafting recipes that were specifically created for those following an anti-inflammatory diet. Symon himself has lived with rheumatoid arthritis and discoid lupus for years.

The chef has recently started giving his fans a sneak peek into the book, "Fix it With Food: Every Meal Made Easy," with helpful recipe videos on Instagram that have been greeted enthusiastically by Symon's fans. For example, someone commented on one of Symon's videos, which teaches viewers how to make a Root Vegetable and Black Bean Stew, saying, "Thank you so much for not rushing through your recipes and sharing all the tips. Shopping for your book now."