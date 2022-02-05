Haagen-Dazs' New Ice Cream Flavors Are Just In Time For Valentine's Day

Since its South Bronx start in the 1920s, Häagen-Dazs has stolen many hearts and filled many stomachs. The ice cream brand with the faux-Danish name has released more than 50 unique flavors over the years, including tried-and-true classics like chocolate chip cookie dough, cookies and cream, rocky road, and plain ol' chocolate and vanilla (via Häagen-Dazs).

But Häagen-Dazs doesn't just offer traditional ice cream options. The company also offers a line of boozy flavors, like Irish Cream Brownie and Bourbon Praline Pecan, which are made with real alcohol (via Delish). Other unique flavors the brand has dreamed up have included birthday cake, pumpkin spice, and peppermint bark.

You might be wondering what else Häagen-Dazs could possibly come up with. Could anything ever top the Black Walnut or German Chocolate Cake ice creams? We can't speak for everyone, but the ice cream company's latest line might have a few crowd-pleasers in the mix.