The Best Chicken Item On Wendy's Menu According To 29% Of People

A recent Mashed survey polled 609 U.S.-based readers to get their take on their preferred chicken item from the Wendy's menu. While 19.87% preferred the traditional Crispy Chicken BLT, the majority of people — 29.39% of those polled — said they preferred the Spicy Chicken Sandwich.

Although some might think the Spicy Chicken Sandwich is a recent invention, inspired by the chicken sandwich craze in recent years, Wendy's actually introduced this item back in 1995. It wasn't even meant to be a menu staple at first, but rather a limited-time offer designed to attract a crowd desperate to try an exclusive new menu item before anyone else. Much to the company's surprise, the Spicy Chicken Sandwich was far more popular than execs expected, even for a limited-time item. So, in 1996, the chain made it an official part of their lineup. Wendy's VP of marketing, Liz Geraghty, would later boast that, "Once people taste Wendy's Spicy Chicken Sandwich, they fall under its hot and spicy spell" (via PR Newswire). What sets it apart from the rest of Wendy's chicken products? It offers a unique blend of seasoning and spices that give the sandwich that extra spicy, crispy kick.

As for how the other chicken items fared in the poll, the Crispy Chicken Nuggets fared well with 14.29% saying they're the best, and the Spicy Nuggets came in just behind them with 13.46% of the vote. Coming in last were the Classic Big Bacon Cheddar Chicken with 13.14% of the share of votes and the Classic Jalapeno Popper Sandwich that was deemed the least favorite by 9.85% of people.