Redditors Are Sharing Why They Go To McDonald's

What started as a barbecue restaurant in 1940 by the McDonald brothers, Richard and Maurice, has turned into one of the largest fast food chains, not just in the U.S. but in the entire world. According to the McDonald's website, the brand has reached more than 100 countries and boasts more than 38,000 locations. Per The New York Times, the burger chain even raked in a whopping $23 billion in revenue in 2021, marking a 21% jump since 2019. It also netted $7.5 in profit, which was 59% higher than the 2020 total.

There's no doubt that McDonald's attracts a lot of customers. Some might even be loyal to the brand. But the question is, what makes people keep going back to the fast food chain? Is there something they find special? Sure, McDonald's has the famed Big Mac and popular fries, which more than 40% of participants named as the best fast food fries in a Mashed survey. However, Reddit had different insights to offer.

Reddit user MastResort asked, "People who eat at McDonald's, why?" While some Redditors thought that the question was posted by a member of the McDonald's marketing team looking to gather feedback, others had a more sentimental response. The key to going back for more, some say, is nostalgia.