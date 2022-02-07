DIY Easter Oreos Have Been Sighted At Costco

It seems like only yesterday that Christmas trees were up, fugly sweaters were out, and everyone was gathering around the dinner table with hot cups of cocoa to build gingerbread houses. And just like that, the holidays have long gone, January has flown by, and Costco appears to be preparing for Easter. Just as shoppers are making the most of heart-shaped desserts, pink macarons, and chocolate-covered strawberries that seem to have taken over the confectionary aisles at all supermarkets for Valentine's Day, Instagram user @costco_empties has already spotted an Easter offering at Costco: Create-A-Treat's DIY Oreo Easter cookie kits!

Create-A-Treat is known to partner with leading brands like Hershey's, Sour Patch, and Crayola to make cookie decorating kits for all sorts of holidays, including heart and teddy bear-shaped cookie kits for Valentine's Day this year. Costco shoppers may also remember the popular gingerbread mansion cookie decorating kits from the manufacturer that Costco sold last Christmas (via Instagram). Naturally, fans are getting excited about what the brand's Easter-themed Oreo kit has in store for them.