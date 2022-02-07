Dairy Queen Debuts Minty Blizzard In Time For St. Patrick's Day
Dairy Queen has announced the return of its Red Velvet Cake Blizzard Treat in time for Valentine's Day on an Instagram post. Made with moist pieces of red velvet cake and that sought-after cream cheese icing, DQ shares that the frozen dessert will be the Blizzard of the month at select locations across the U.S.
Fans are thrilled to see the treat back on the menu, with one fan claiming that they drove for an hour to get their hands on the red velvet Blizzard last year and happily admitted that the drive was well worth the dessert!
Now, just about a week since announcing the return of its Valentine's day treat, DQ has more exciting news for Blizzard fans. While McDonald's has yet to spill the beans on the return of its Shamrock Shake, DQ has already launched its St. Patrick's Day special (via Best Products). This year, a brand new Mint Brownie Blizzard is going to replace the Mint Oreo Blizzard that has been DQ's St. Patrick's Day staple (via Elite Daily).
Dairy Queen has also brought back the Mint Chip Shake
According to Elite Daily, on February 3 Dairy Queen launched its new St. Patrick's day Blizzard. Fans can now get their hands on the Mint Brownie Blizzard, which is made from DQ's vanilla soft serve base and blended with mint and brownie pieces. The combination of chocolate and mint flavors is similar to that of the popular McDonald's Shamrock Shake, except, the outlet notes, the Blizzard is fudgier.
Along with this fudgy, minty delight, fans of the famous shakes will be happy to know that the Mint Chip Shake is back for another St. Patrick's Day. Made with a vanilla soft serve base, crème de menthe, and chocolate shavings, per Dairy Queen's website, the green-colored treat is priced at $3.20 for a small size. As for the Mint Brownie Blizzard, the same size is priced at $3.99, but the prices may vary depending on the location.
While St. Patrick's Day falls on March 17 this year, the Mint Brownie Blizzard Treat is the Blizzard of the month for March 2022, so you'll be able to enjoy this dessert in a cup at least until March 31 (via Best Products).