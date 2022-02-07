Dairy Queen Debuts Minty Blizzard In Time For St. Patrick's Day

Dairy Queen has announced the return of its Red Velvet Cake Blizzard Treat in time for Valentine's Day on an Instagram post. Made with moist pieces of red velvet cake and that sought-after cream cheese icing, DQ shares that the frozen dessert will be the Blizzard of the month at select locations across the U.S.

Fans are thrilled to see the treat back on the menu, with one fan claiming that they drove for an hour to get their hands on the red velvet Blizzard last year and happily admitted that the drive was well worth the dessert!

Now, just about a week since announcing the return of its Valentine's day treat, DQ has more exciting news for Blizzard fans. While McDonald's has yet to spill the beans on the return of its Shamrock Shake, DQ has already launched its St. Patrick's Day special (via Best Products). This year, a brand new Mint Brownie Blizzard is going to replace the Mint Oreo Blizzard that has been DQ's St. Patrick's Day staple (via Elite Daily).