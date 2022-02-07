Padma Lakshmi's Update About Taste The Nation Season 2 Has Fans Excited

Padma Lakshmi first unveiled her new show "Taste the Nation" back in March 2020, and admitted that the process to get the show on the air was "incredibly emotional and rewarding" (via Instagram). The host and executive producer of the show also later told Bon Appetit that even just getting the show green-lit was a task in itself. According to Hulu, the show shares the food of immigrants and indigenous communities across the U.S. with viewers and explores how those culinary cultures have shaped American food as a whole.

Season 1 of the show and the subsequent four-episode holiday special both turned out to be a hit and the show now holds an average 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The show received a solid "Stream It" rating from Decider, and Reddit users agreed that fans of "Top Chef" were starting to see Lakshmi in a new light. Some even drew a comparison between "Taste the Nation" and the Anthony Bourdain show "No Reservations." When the show's host dropped hints about Season 2, fans were very excited to hear the news