Padma Lakshmi's Update About Taste The Nation Season 2 Has Fans Excited
Padma Lakshmi first unveiled her new show "Taste the Nation" back in March 2020, and admitted that the process to get the show on the air was "incredibly emotional and rewarding" (via Instagram). The host and executive producer of the show also later told Bon Appetit that even just getting the show green-lit was a task in itself. According to Hulu, the show shares the food of immigrants and indigenous communities across the U.S. with viewers and explores how those culinary cultures have shaped American food as a whole.
Season 1 of the show and the subsequent four-episode holiday special both turned out to be a hit and the show now holds an average 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The show received a solid "Stream It" rating from Decider, and Reddit users agreed that fans of "Top Chef" were starting to see Lakshmi in a new light. Some even drew a comparison between "Taste the Nation" and the Anthony Bourdain show "No Reservations." When the show's host dropped hints about Season 2, fans were very excited to hear the news
Filming for Season 2 will start soon
A "Taste the Nation" fan sent out a tweet to Padma Lakshmi asking for any updates on the next season of the show. Lakshmi replied that they were indeed going to start filming soon. Fans were quick to show their excitement and praised the previous season of the show. One tweet said that waiting for Season 2 was "worse than waiting for the new season of Peaky Blinders!!" Another fan couldn't help but draw a comparison between Lakshmi and Anthony Bourdain: "I enjoyed Season 1 so much Padma! Missing Bourdain tremendously so I had fun learning and laughing watching you as I always did watching him."
Others gave Lakshmi filming suggestions of their own. "Beat Bobby Flay" contestant Sanaa Abourezk suggested Middle Eastern food in South Dakota with a side of belly dancing. An Austin resident offered to cook Mexican food for Lakshmi, and another proposed showing the "Taste the Nation" crew their favorite local spots in Philadelphia. While the cookbook author is yet to reply to her fans or give any hints as to which locations fans might actually expect to see in Season 2, we'll just have to wait to see what the new season has in store for viewers. Hopefully, the wait won't be too long!