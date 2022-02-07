Giada De Laurentiis Thanked A TikToker For This Lemony Recipe

Giada de Laurentiis regularly takes to TikTok to share fun, delicious recipes such as the chocolate espresso cake recipe she recently shared for Valentine's Day or instructions on how to make the perfect pasta. However, what's super cool about de Laurentiis is that she not only shares her own recipes on the social media platform, she also shares recipes from other TikTokers, such as user @fooddolls' Oreo skillet brownie. She even gave major kudos to the two sisters and their account, writing in the caption "obsessed with @fooddolls thanks again for a great recipe!"

The celebrity chef has shared another recipe she got from a fellow TikToker, this time one for a lemon coconut sorbet from user @ballehurns, a TikToker and YouTuber who shares content surrounding college life and vegan food (via nofilter). Although she uses fresh lemons from her own garden to make the sorbet, de Laurentiis makes this recipe look quite easy.