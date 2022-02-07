This Beer Is Inspired By Levain Cookies

Milk and cookies? More like cookies and beer, as is the idea behind a new collaboration between Levain Bakery and TALEA Beer Co. Leading up to Valentine's Day, these two New York City spots have come together to create a dark chocolate cookie stout, per a press release sent to Mashed. The creation draws inspiration from Levain Bakery's dark chocolate chip cookies, which is one of six flavors sold at the famous dessert shop.

Founded in 1995 by two best friends on the Upper West Side, Levain Bakery now has locations throughout the East Coast. TALEA Beer Co., meanwhile, is a recently opened beer taproom in Brooklyn that's known for its "approachable" beers — and for being the first female-founded brewery in New York City, per VinePair. Not only are both companies led by women, but they were also both founded by people who left corporate jobs to pursue ambitions in the food and beverage space. Together, their products make an "unexpected" but "rich and chocolatey stout" that contains vanilla and milk sugar and is brewed with Levain's dark cocoa and cookies.