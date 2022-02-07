Richard Blais Just Gave Props To Thomas Keller's Golf Skills

Chefs famously have to spend a lot of time indoors. Between menu planning, ingredient ordering, and overseeing kitchen operations, there aren't a ton of opportunities to pursue athletic activities in the great outdoors — you would think. Some chefs may surprise you with their enthusiasm for sports: Antonia Lofaso, who you may know from shows like "Top Chef" and "Tournament of Champions," is into weight lifting, per her Instagram. Slovenian chef Ana Roš, named "The World's Best Female Chef" in 2017, was a competitive skier before she began cooking professionally (via Fine Dining Lovers).

Now, we can add chef Thomas Keller of The French Laundry and Per Se to this list of chef-athletes. According to CBS Sports Network on Twitter, Keller recently competed in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, an annual philanthropic golf tournament, and impressed the crowd. He did it all in his chef's whites, which prompted fellow chef Richard Blais to share a clip of Keller's swing on Instagram.