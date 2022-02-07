Reddit Is Debating The Best Way To Cook Trader Joe's Heat-And-Serve Polenta

When it comes to serving polenta, chefs have a few different tricks that help the dish pop. According to Allrecipes contributor Chef John, "Polenta is nothing more than coarsely ground cornmeal." While it's often made with water, John likes to go a different route: "I often use chicken broth instead of water. It's a perfect base for any kind of saucy meat or mushroom ragout." The chef's recipe for making "perfect polenta" on the stovetop from scratch also includes the use of butter plus Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese as both an ingredient and a garnish. A different recipe might just call for the chef to add a bit of salt and olive oil while preparing the dish, like the one provided by Love and Lemons, which mentions topping the polenta with Parmesan cheese.

Sometimes shoppers end up finding pre-made polenta in tubes and can approach it in different ways. Food Republic recommends slicing this type of polenta into disks and grilling it on both sides. This Delicious House is a fan of Trader Joe's polenta and uses it as a base to layer sauces and other toppings. The site described the food as "a blank slate when it comes to flavors." Many cooks might have their own preferences when it comes to this ingredient. So it makes sense that differing opinions boiled over into a Reddit debate when one user created a post asking, "Recipe recommendations for using TJ's polenta log to make creamy polenta?"