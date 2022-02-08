Aldi Wants Fans To Have A Heart With Its Valentine's Day-Themed Cheesy Bread

Making Valentine's Day plans can sometimes fall by the wayside, perhaps especially this year with Super Bowl LVI and all of its accompanying festivities occurring the day before the annual celebration of love. Luckily, there's still plenty of time to set something up for you and your special someone – though the clock might be ticking a little faster for those hoping to make dinner at a romantic restaurant the main event of the night.

Per Today, the mid-February holiday is traditionally the second-busiest day of the year for the restaurant industry, and even amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, eateries are still expecting to see large crowds. According to a recent Lending Tree survey, 37% of couples are planning to go out for a special Valentine's Day dinner this year, while an additional 16% say they'll be celebrating by getting takeout.

Taking this into consideration, there's a distinct possibility that attempts to make last-minute reservations or timely to-go orders might not go as planned. But even if the best-laid plans of mice and romantics go awry, there's at least still the option of eating at home. Aldi seems to have planned ahead in anticipation of people who want to cook and eat a meal at home. The grocer is selling a number of Valentine's Day-related products, including love-themed lava cakes and cheesy bread that's shaped like Cupid's favorite target. The latter item recently made an appearance on social media.