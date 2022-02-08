Aldi Wants Fans To Have A Heart With Its Valentine's Day-Themed Cheesy Bread
Making Valentine's Day plans can sometimes fall by the wayside, perhaps especially this year with Super Bowl LVI and all of its accompanying festivities occurring the day before the annual celebration of love. Luckily, there's still plenty of time to set something up for you and your special someone – though the clock might be ticking a little faster for those hoping to make dinner at a romantic restaurant the main event of the night.
Per Today, the mid-February holiday is traditionally the second-busiest day of the year for the restaurant industry, and even amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, eateries are still expecting to see large crowds. According to a recent Lending Tree survey, 37% of couples are planning to go out for a special Valentine's Day dinner this year, while an additional 16% say they'll be celebrating by getting takeout.
Taking this into consideration, there's a distinct possibility that attempts to make last-minute reservations or timely to-go orders might not go as planned. But even if the best-laid plans of mice and romantics go awry, there's at least still the option of eating at home. Aldi seems to have planned ahead in anticipation of people who want to cook and eat a meal at home. The grocer is selling a number of Valentine's Day-related products, including love-themed lava cakes and cheesy bread that's shaped like Cupid's favorite target. The latter item recently made an appearance on social media.
Aldi's Heart Shaped Cheesy Bread is inspiring Valentine's Day plans
Some people might roll their eyes at the cliche gifts and treats that line the shelves around Valentine's Day, but this year, Aldi is selling one seriously cheesy product that has some shoppers buzzing. Just in time for the annual celebration of love, the grocer is selling Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Heart-Shaped Cheesy Bread. Aldi fan Instagram account @aldifavoritefinds alerted followers in a post on Sunday, February 6, after spotting the product along with a number of pizzas in-store. The snack features a heart-shaped crust that comes topped with various cheeses, garlic, and herbs. And the box suggests that it's meant for customers "2 share" – maybe at the beginning of a romantic meal for two?
A few Aldi fans on Instagram certainly appeared excited to get their hands on the take-and-bake treat, especially for the upcoming holiday. One commenter called it "perfect for Valentine's Day" and tagged other users about the post. Another user exclaimed, "The cheesy bread is so good dipped in marinara!" Priced at $4.99, it doesn't come close to the $208 that Lending Tree reports V-Day celebrators are planning to spend on average.