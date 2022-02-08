The Real Reason The Cost Of Vegetable Oil Is At An All-Time High

Supply chain issues continue to plague the food industry in 2022. Produce groups across North America rallied together in November 2021 to address an inevitable shortage of fruits and vegetables, per CTV News. Canada faced particular pressure as a result of no offloading room at ports, and food that workers normally would offload in 15 days sat aboard ships upwards of 60 days. As a result, the country saw some significant spoilage of produce, and between labor shortages and various disruptions, consumers had a harder time getting affordable produce.

The problem doesn't stop in Canada. According to Reuters, shoppers across America have noticed store shelves with less produce as a result of many factors. Poor weather conditions and fewer truck drivers only make the freight transportation of food that much more expensive. Due to sky-high freight costs, some growers have decided to hold off on shipping their goods until prices settle. All of these factors have combined to form a perfect storm that has resulted in very noticeable shortages at grocery stores nationwide. And one particular staple has now reached an all-time high.