Instagram Is Cheering Aarón Sánchez On As He Gets Set To Cycle For Charity

Aarón Sánchez explains in the Instagram post that the Bike to Care en Bourgogne event "is held in honor of the hospitality industry. The entire sum of money raised by the participating teams will go to organizations working towards the training of up-and-coming young chefs and sommeliers." According to the Bike to Care website, the race – which is more about finishing and fundraising than it is about winning – will take place on May 9 and 10. In a sense, it's a "thank you" on wheels. The event was established in recognition of the hardships that workers in the hospitality business have endured in recent times. It's not meant to just give money but to give back.

Spike Mendelsohn voiced his excitement about participating in the race in the comments of Aarón Sánchez's Instagram announcement, writing, "Can't wait brother!" Mary Sue Milliken sounded just excited about riding, commenting, "Let's raise a BOATLOAD of $$$ and send lots of kids to culinary school! The future is [delicious emoji]." Fans are also cheering on Sánchez and his fellow teammates in the comments, such as one user who wrote, "Good luck to you all! So incredibly admirable. May your journey be safe, joyous, memorable and blessed." Others approvingly wrote "fabulous" or called the effort "awesome." One user took the time to show gratitude: "Thank you for everything you do."