An AITA Birthday Cake Confession Has Reddit Upset

When you're a small business owner, charging friends and family for your services can be a sticky affair. In a Medium blog post, one small business owner says that parents and younger siblings shouldn't have to pay, but when it comes to older siblings and immediate family members, billing them is fair game — with a family discount, of course. Best friends and partners must get things for free but the rules change for all other friends and acquaintances. Needless to say, it can get complicated.

Luckily, Reddit communities like Am I The A**hole are here to help. The subreddit offers people a chance to tell their tale after which fellow Redditors pass a judgment and decide whether the person is in the right or wrong. A recent AITA confession has the subreddit upset, and it involves the age-old quandary of "was I wrong to pay a family member for their service."

The user says that they paid their 16-year-old niece Judy $50 for a birthday cake she baked for their son. They did so because the niece had to drop out of culinary school due to financial restraints and was selling bakes to pay for tuition. The uncle also felt that they should be paying for the ingredients that went into baking the cake at the very least. The seemingly noble thought, however, seems to have upset the brother (Judy's father), who thinks Judy should be baking for friends and family for free. Reddit isn't having any of it.