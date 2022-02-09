Iron Chef Jose Garces On What It's Like Competing Against Bobby Flay - Exclusive

Chef Jose Garces has plenty of experience cooking on TV. He has competed on (and has won) shows like "Unique Eats" and "Iron Chef America," among others. As such, Garces knows the challenges that come with the territory of cooking on camera, as he divulged during a recent exclusive Mashed interview. "In a competitive [cooking] format, there's a lot of camera men and camera ladies kind of hovering around. There's a lot of cables. You're trying to move pretty quickly. ... You're also dealing with flames, sharp knives, a lot of moving parts. So physically it can be a little bit dangerous. I would say that those are some of the biggest challenges."

The overall hardest part about TV cooking, though, for Garces, is the internal struggle. "The hardest part was the internal pressure that I put on myself. For me, during those years [on TV], I realized that I was cooking Latin food mostly, and it was for a huge national audience, and I just felt like the weight of that responsibility of carrying the culture forward. Each battle to me was like, 'Here I come carrying the like Latin torch,' and the chef on the other side would obviously want to win and take me down. So the hardest part was I think more mental than it was physical. Just kind of carrying that with me on a regular basis."

Fortunately, Garces tended to hold his own just fine in televised cooking competitions, even when he faced one of the most formidable culinary competitors out there: Chef Bobby Flay.