M&M's New Easter Flavor Is As Sweet As Honey

While you're loading your shopping cart with all that sweet discounted Valentine's Day chocolate, you may notice that stores are already decorating for Easter. Although Halloween is undisputedly the king of candy when it comes to Halloween, the Easter Bunny's following close behind. Confectionary News reported that 30% of all holiday "non-chocolate candy" sales at sweets company Brach, considering other celebrations like Valentine's Day, Christmas, Halloween. It makes sense, as Easter is the time of jelly beans, candy eggs, and boxes upon boxes of those sugar-drenched marshmallow delights known as Peeps.

Of course, many companies aren't afraid to don their rabbit ears and hop along down the bunny trail. Cadbury is legendary for their famous crème eggs, Brach's prepares to unload their bags of jelly beans, and bite-sized versions of popular chocolate bars will soon be filling the Easter baskets of children all across the nation. M&M's, those multicolored chocolate drops, will be joining the Easter season with a brand new flavor: Honey Graham.