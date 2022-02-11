Olympic Gold Champ Chloe Kim Followed Her Win With A Request For Snacks

Chloe Kim has priorities. After claiming a gold medal in snowboard halfpipe, the second for the snowboarder, Kim had one thing on her mind: Food (per TODAY). Following her morning flips and twists, Kim was rushed off to a press conference where she revealed she was a little rumbly in her tumbly, offering reporters this sweet nugget of a sound bite: "Also, if anybody has some snacks in their pockets, maybe? I'm starving. It's lunchtime." It was truly a "Harry Potter"-like moment because food seemed to magically appear, per USA Today, as a U.S. Ski & Snowboard press officer gave the soon to be 2x gold medalist a chocolate bar, while others were quick to produce everything from crackers to Swiss Rolls — hopefully the Little Debbie variety.

Kim did not immediately eat her haul, but it definitely gave her the energy needed to go back out and win her second gold medal in the snowboard halfpipe. It also reminded us of the time she was competing in the 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang and tweeted, "Wish I finished my breakfast sandwich but my stubborn self decided not to and now I'm getting hangry." Spoiler alert, Kim went on to win her first gold representing Team USA, but she also gave her social media cheerleaders more insight into her snacking habits during competition, and they loved it.