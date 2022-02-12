Instagram Is Raining Hearts Over Alex Guarnaschelli's Sweet Pic Of Her Late Mother

Celebrity chef Alex Guarnaschelli is something of a culinary icon, but her mother, the late Maria Guarnaschell was also quite the venerable figure herself. After earning a master's in Russian lit from Yale, she spent several decades as an award-winning cookbook editor and publisher. She was responsible for the 1997 update of a 1931 classic, "The Joy of Cooking," per The New York Times.

Through her work, Maria became well-known for her rigorousness, often leading her to earn a reputation among some chefs for being stringent and demanding. Chef Alex confirmed this, noting her mother spent years constantly testing recipes, remaining a stickler for precision and attention to detail. But she also said this was one of the qualities that made her mother's work successful. "You have to break some heads to get great work," she told Food & Wine in 2015. "My mother is cantankerous, difficult, and fabulous."

Ultimately, the cookbook author's fierce commitment to excellence worked out for the best, as a number of works she edited went on to win many awards. On top of that, per The Kitchn, by 2013, the edition "Joy of Cooking" she edited was one of only two versions of the book still in circulation, the other being the 75th-anniversary edition from 2006. With that in mind, it's not surprising the "Chopped" judge has said her mother significantly influenced her love of cooking, even crediting her as the reason she pursued it as a career.