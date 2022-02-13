Popeyes Is Honoring Valentine's Day With A Deal For Chicken Sandwich Lovers

The Popeyes jingle cheerily sings the tagline, "Love that chicken from Popeyes." For folks like tennis legend Serena Williams, that love extends to the chain's sandwich, which went viral after it debuted in 2019. Per US Weekly, when Williams tried the sandwich in 2019, she apparently loved that she shared what almost sounded like an ardent message of affection in an Instagram story: "Have I known life before this day?" Gayle King also praised the sandwich on social media, writing, "It really lives up to the hype. It's really good."

Now the chain doesn't just want people to love its chicken. Popeyes wants fans to feel a pitter-patter, even it is just in their pocketbooks this Valentine's Day. But instead of just releasing a jingle that sings "Love that Valentine's chicken," the brand is offering a special deal BOGO deal that fans can use whether they are dining alone or with someone they kind of like.