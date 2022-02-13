Why Twitter Is Confused By The Avocados From Mexico Super Bowl Commercial

Not every Game Day ad has to make sense, but one avocado ad at the Super Bowl LVI had viewers scratching their heads. The Avocados from Mexico commercial in question featured ancient Roman and barbarian tailgaters at the Colosseum who put aside their rivalries over their shared love of avocados. But the lighthearted advertisement caused a stir on Twitter.

Some users responded with glee, and takes included gems like, "I think Avocados from Mexico is gonna be the winner." But others disagreed and wondered, "Is the commercial for Avocados from Mexico the worst-timed ad in Super Bowl history?"

The Avocados from Mexico Super Bowl ad comes on the heels of a February 12 announcement from the U.S. government that avocados from Mexico have been suspended after an inspector "received a threat," according to the Associated Press. Only one state in Mexico has the rights to ship the fruit to America, and Cartel violence has slowly crept into this industry, AP explains. So when safety inspector received a threatening cellphone message, America suspended avocado imports. Still, anyone who wants to celebrate with Mexican avocados still has a chance.