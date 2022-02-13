The Doritos 2022 Super Bowl Commercial Has Twitter Smiling

Enter the scene as a young woman extends across a jungle branch in search of wildlife grasping her essential gear: Flamin' Hot Doritos, Cheetos, and binoculars. Described by a fan sharing the entire clip, "A bird watcher drops bags of Flamin' Hot Cheetos and Flamin' Hot Cool Ranch Doritos to the forest floor when she shifts on a tree branch for a better angle. A curious sloth crawls over to the scattered snacks for a taste, reacting in delight when the spicy cheese flavor hits," (via YouTube). Shares one happy Twitter fan, "You combine Doritos, one of my favorite snacks, with a sloth, my all time favorite animal, and I'm in love."

But that sloth isn't alone in it's love for the hot and cheesy snack food. The forest begins to come alive as viewers see a deer, water buffalo, a bear, a fox, and a crocodile (or is that an alligator) with a red bird in its mouth. The animals all start making noises — much like you'd make, too, if you ate something really spicy. This noise begins to create music by some pretty big celeb names.

In fact, the red bird in the Flamin' Hot Super Bowl 2022 commercial is voiced by none other than Megan Thee Stallion, supported by fox Charlie Puth, leading into a beat-box jungle version as Salt 'N Pepa croon that iconic "Baby Baby" from their classic hit "Push It" (per Just Jared).