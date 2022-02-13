Twitter Has Strong Feelings About The Uber Eats Super Bowl 2022 Commercial

"That Uber Eats commercial is causing quite the stir at this year's Super Bowl," tweeted ComicBook.com of the Super Bowl LVI ad that no one can stop talking about. You know, the one that opens with Jennifer Coolidge trying to eat eyeliner, Gwyneth Paltrow biting into her own vagina candle, and Trevor Noah taking a bite out of a lightbulb? It also stars "that guy from 'Succession,'" as Twitter seems to enjoy referring to Nicholas Braun, squeezing dish detergent into his mouth like frozen honey. If you haven't seen it, the point is that Uber Eats is now delivering groceries, and some of them you should not eat.

To say that Twitter has some strong feelings about Uber Eats' commercial, aptly titled, "Uber Don't Eats," seems an understatement. Since the ad had its television premiere during the 2022 Super Bowl, Twitter has been on the verge of collapse (yes, we're exaggerating) thanks to the non-stop commentary on this inedible buffet of hilarity, as some, such as The Washington Post's Karen Tumulty, might say (what Tumulty actually did say was that "UberEats is my favorite commercial so far," via Twitter).

Not everyone appreciated the commercial's absurd humor, however. "Uber Eats should request a refund from its ad agency for failing to deliver," one marketing professional observed (via Twitter). Twitter user, @noelggs suggested "a 10 year old had to come up with this (via Twitter)." In fact, there was a pattern vis a vis the liking and the disliking on Twitter.