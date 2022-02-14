Alton Brown Has Divided Twitter With His Latest 'Culinary Truth'

How much garlic is too much garlic? Now that's a question that has long divided the world. Some say that there is no such thing as too much garlic and insist that the more garlic used, the better the dish will taste. In 2019, the New York Times tweeted a recipe for a dip that called for a whole head of roasted garlic and wrote that using so much garlic might "scare" some but that the dip would taste out of the world. However, the Twitterverse called the newspaper out for insinuating that using so much garlic was anything out of the ordinary at all. "Wait.. I'm so confused... do people NOT add at least three whole cloves of garlic to every home cooked meal?" questioned one user.

While garlic loyalists might insist that there's nothing wrong with eating entire bulbs on a daily basis, especially given garlic's proven health benefits, Healthline indicates that for some, eating too much garlic can lead to uncomfortable symptoms like heartburn and digestive issues.

As for the flavor of a recipe that using so much garlic might affect, in her legendary cookbook "Essentials of Classic Italian Cooking" Marcella Hazan says that using too much garlic without balancing it is "the single greatest cause of failure in would-be Italian cooking" (via The Globe and Mail). It turns out, Hazan isn't alone in dropping culinary truth bombs about garlic. Alton Brown has Twitter divided over his own scandalous opinion.