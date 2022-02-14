Reddit Allegedly Caught A Restaurant Serving Costco Red Velvet Cake

There's no denying that Costco has an impressive range of snacks, drinks, ready-to-eat meals, and desserts. Come Valentine's season, that collection becomes even more luxe with the likes of heart-shaped cheese ravioli and raspberry macarons, as well as chocolate-covered strawberries and mini red velvet cakes (via Instagram).

And while these items might be a steal at the buy-in-bulk chain, it can be quite awkward when you find the same Costco favorites disguised as gourmet meals in a fancy restaurant. It turns out, that's exactly what might have happened to a Redditor making the allegations. The Costco frequenter claims to have ordered a "Red Velvet Cake for Two" at a local restaurant only to find it looking suspiciously similar to Costco's mini red velvet cakes, with the addition of a whipped cream dollop and a scoop of vanilla ice cream on the side.

But that's not all, certain items on the charcuterie board appeared to have hints of Costco too. While the Reddit community was a bit appalled at the restaurant selling a Costco item, users weren't exactly surprised.