This Is The One Fast Food Item Lizzie Acker Can't Live Without - Exclusive

Over the course of The Great British Bakeoff, the contestants, hosts, and judges had to comply with one peculiar rule — they couldn't mention name brands that their bakes took inspiration from. According to Digital Spy, hosts Fielding and Lucas had to refer to a hazelnut-chocolate spread that Giuseppe Dell'Anno made as a "gianduja paste" instead of using the word Nutella.

The judges later went on to challenge the contestants to make "jammy biscuits" filled with jam and cream as a way to avoid the trademarked brand of Jammie Dodgers. While this trade of words seemed evident to most viewers, one social media did point out that proper Jammie Dodgers lack a cream filling.

Contestant Lizzie Acker also had to dance around some brand lingo. When the bakers had to whip up a bunch of brandy snaps, Acker drew her inspiration from a "popular fast food chain's apple pie" for which she had a particular fondness. This very same apple pie not only served as a source of baking inspiration for Acker, but it also ranks as her favorite fast food menu item.