Aldi Fans Are Freaking Out Over These Asian-Inspired Noodle Meals

Some shoppers visit Aldi for its wide selection and low prices, while others head to the grocery chain to check out its ever-updating Aldi Finds. These limited-edition items change each week and have their own section in the store and online, prompting shoppers to return frequently to see what's new and returning. The January 2022 Aldi Finds included a ton of plant-based options, for example.

While Aldi Finds range widely from everyday items to holiday-specific goods, the store occasionally has themed weeks. A couple of times a year, Aldi Finds feature food items from different parts of the world, such as Italy, Greece, or Germany, according to Aldi fan blog Aisle of Shame. Now, "Asian Week" is returning to Aldi stores, with the chain releasing several Asian-inspired specialty food items in the Aldi Finds section. The popular Aldi-related Instagram account @aldifavoritefinds shared a peek at some of the items, and the noodle meals have followers particularly excited.