Quiznos Has Something In Store For Lobster Lovers

The Quiznos sandwich restaurant has seen better days, from having 4,700 storefronts in 2007, down to only about 400 now dotting the landscape (via Restaurant Business Online). Although the chain is known for its warm, toasted bread, it's still outmatched by Subway, Jimmy John's, and other sandwich masters. This isn't to say that the fast-casual chain isn't a good spot to grab a sub, but still, Quiznos is slowly disappearing across the country.

Even in the face of adversity, the sub shop refuses to back down without a fight. Quiznos offers its patrons a pretty expansive menu, featuring steak sandwiches, chicken clubs, salads, and even soups. It also adds seasonal menu items, with two of them being rather impressive to find in a sandwich shop: The Lobster Classic and the Old Bay Lobster Club.

Questions may be mounting over the Quiznos lobster creations, including what's in the sandwiches and what they might taste like. Read on for the deets.