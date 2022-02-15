LaCroix's Newest Flavor Is A Taste Of Springtime

LaCroix's new flavor is springtime in a can and fans are hyped for it.

LaCroix announced its Cherry Blossom flavor on Valentine's Day with a perfect pastel pink video posted to its Instagram. The post's soft pink hues match the vibe of both occasions — Valentine's Day and the beginning of the spring season. The company's caption read, "Our gift to you, a botanical twist of sweet and tart, the dazzling taste of blossoming Spring! Available at select retailers nationwide March 2022!" With over 13,000 views so far, it appears Instagram is swooning over the new beverage.

LaCroix is known for getting its flavor from "natural essences," and claims to use no additives or other synthetic flavors. Per Forbes, the Cherry Blossom sparkling water stays in line with the other products, free of artificial ingredients, calories, sugars, and sodium. A spokesperson for LaCroix told Forbes that the new drink will be fresh and aromatic, like the actual flower. And Chew Boom reports that the taste of the drink will be mostly sweet with a touch of tartness. One could say this drink will "bloom" in your mouth.