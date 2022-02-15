The Top Spices Every Home Cook Should Have, According To A McCormick Chef - Exclusive

Today at the grocery store, along with the whole alphabet of spices, you can also find an increasing number of gourmet crafted premade seasoning blends. Whether you're craving Italian, feeling a Taco Tuesday, cranking up the grill, or just trying to get through a weeknight dinner, spice blends can be a flavor lifesaver that make life so much easier. And even professional chefs, like McCormick chef Kevan Vetter, love to use them at home. "I'd say I've got an equal amount of seasoning blends, as well as herbs and spices," which really provide the best of both worlds, he explained to Mashed. "The blends allow you the convenience and the ease of grabbing something that's ready to go, and then the herbs and spices allow you the creativity to season as you wish, and then add a little bit of this and a little bit of that."

Vetter specifically says he's "a big griller so I've got a lot of our Grill Mates seasonings." In particular, Vetter recommends the "Grill Mates Sweet & Smoky rub. I love that on ribs ... We also do salmon like once a week, and that's our go to for salmon."

Vetter also mentioned that "[McCormick's] got a range of all purpose seasonings that are really nice as well," and there are so many easy things you can do with them. Vetter says you can use something "as simple as [McCormick's Basil, Oregano, Garlic, and Sea Salt blend], a little red pepper, and sprinkling that in some olive oil to go as a bread dip or a veggie dip or something like that."

