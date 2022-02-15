Why The U.S. Government Thinks The Beer Industry Is Run By A Monopoly

They say "necessity is the mother of invention," which goes a long way toward explaining why ghost kitchens and food delivery apps have taken the world by storm since the pandemic began. But necessity and invention would be nothing without the spark of competition. As the White House explained on its blog on July 9, 2021, the same day that President Biden signed an executive order aimed at promoting competition in the American economy because "when firms have to compete for customers, it leads to lower prices, higher quality goods and services, greater variety, and more innovation."

By contrast, "excessive concentration" in any given industry, a scenario in which the industry is monopolized by a select handful of entities, has been said to have the opposite effect (via White House blog). We've come to believe that the only way to become a monopoly in any given industry is to thoroughly outcompete everyone in the industry. That, of course, is why legislation that seeks to break apart monopolies (traditionally known as antitrust legislation, per Investopedia) can generate hot debate. Which brings us to the topic at hand: the American beer industry.

Notwithstanding decades of enormous growth in the craft beer industry (the word "craft" here implies that the players are small and local), the U.S. government thinks the beer industry is being run by a monopoly (via Treasury Department Report). Here is why, and what the government is planning on doing about it.