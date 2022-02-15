Why Chipotle Hasn't Been Affected By The Great Resignation, According To Its CEO

If you've noticed that your burrito bowl seems a bit more pricey than you remember, you wouldn't be wrong in thinking so. Per Restaurant Dive, Chipotle's menu prices are 10% higher than they were in 2020. While it may hurt your wallet a bit, you can take some comfort in knowing that this increase in prices helps support the workers behind the counter.

During a recent quarterly earnings call with investors, Chipotle CEO Brian Niccol claimed that the Great Resignation hasn't happened at Chipotle, thanks to the pay increase of $15 dollars per hour (via Business Insider). In the same call, Niccol claimed that sales were in fact up by 19.3% from the past year, as digital ordering has found a place at Chipotle. This increase in sales has attracted more workers, with Chipotle seeking to hire 20,000 employees to fill 200 locations. While rising wages have kept Chipotle employees on board, there have been times when employees have resigned en masse; such a case occurred in November 2021, involving a manager and several Chipotle employees at a Kentucky location (via The Daily Dot).

Indeed, it would appear that raising wages is enough to keep workers on board, at least for the moment. As restaurant workers are protesting to demand higher wages (via ABC News) many companies, such as Walmart and Amazon, are promising increased wages and bonuses to keep ahead in a time of inflation and economic uncertainty.