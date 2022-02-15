Ina Garten's Valentine's Day Playlist Is So Romantic

Celebrity chefs are go-to sources for many culinary suggestions, whether they're holiday-related or just everyday tips. For instance, Sunny Anderson has advice on buying pantry staples. And Sandra Lee has helped fans plan Galentine's Day menus.

But how often do fans look to celebrity chefs for their suggestions in the musical world? Well, it happens more often than you'd think. In fact, some musicians have became famous for their cooking later in life — case in point, Trisha Yearwood, who started her career as a country singer.

And now, another fan-favorite cooking personality, Ina Garten, has shared a Valentine's Day-inspired playlist, and her musical choices are as impeccable as her cooking opinions and recipes. Garten's favorite romantic tunes are classic hits, and fans were eager to save the Barefoot Contessa's playlist to use as a soundtrack for their own culinary endeavors. Garten has dozens of favorite love songs, and they're all great choices for a date night at home.