Ina Garten's Valentine's Day Playlist Is So Romantic
Celebrity chefs are go-to sources for many culinary suggestions, whether they're holiday-related or just everyday tips. For instance, Sunny Anderson has advice on buying pantry staples. And Sandra Lee has helped fans plan Galentine's Day menus.
But how often do fans look to celebrity chefs for their suggestions in the musical world? Well, it happens more often than you'd think. In fact, some musicians have became famous for their cooking later in life — case in point, Trisha Yearwood, who started her career as a country singer.
And now, another fan-favorite cooking personality, Ina Garten, has shared a Valentine's Day-inspired playlist, and her musical choices are as impeccable as her cooking opinions and recipes. Garten's favorite romantic tunes are classic hits, and fans were eager to save the Barefoot Contessa's playlist to use as a soundtrack for their own culinary endeavors. Garten has dozens of favorite love songs, and they're all great choices for a date night at home.
Music to soothe the soul while you man the stove
On February 14, Ina Garten posted an Instagram tribute to her husband that also alluded to her favorite romantic songs. "Every Valentine's Day needs a romantic soundtrack, right?? I have a playlist of all my favorite love songs so all you need to do is press play," Garten wrote in the caption of a photo of her and her sweetie, Jeffrey. Fans can find the playlist on Spotify, Pandora, and Apple Music.
Garten's playlist includes songs like "The Way You Look Tonight" by Frank Sinatra, Louis Armstrong's "La Vie En Rose," "This Will Be (An Everlasting Love" by Natalie Cole, and more classic tunes to uplift you and your boo. And fans were here for Garten's recommendations, with one Instagram commenter writing, "Been playing it all morning!" and another saying "You make the best playlists!" "What a wonderful playlist! Happy Valentine's," another fan wrote.